Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,778 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $2,528,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

Shares of MORN opened at $318.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.65 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

