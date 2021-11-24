Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 680,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

