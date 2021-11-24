MovieBloc Achieves Market Cap of $87.99 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $87.99 million and $58.46 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,948,836,761 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

