MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of MRC Global worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $674.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

