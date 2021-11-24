MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

