MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

