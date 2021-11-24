Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $89.37. Approximately 1,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $744.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

