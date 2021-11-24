Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,307 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.47. 63,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,295. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

