Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,532,000.

VOE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.87. 3,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,818. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.46 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

