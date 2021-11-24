Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 353,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,411,500. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

