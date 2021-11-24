Name Changing Token Tops One Day Volume of $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00087437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars.

