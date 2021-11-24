National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $10.35. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 155,000 shares traded.

NABZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

