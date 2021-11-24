National Bankshares Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.