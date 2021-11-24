National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 60.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,863 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.