NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Position Reduced by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 91.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.