Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.21

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Neblio has a market cap of $22.10 million and $1.72 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005895 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,670,068 coins and its circulating supply is 18,333,749 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.