Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $654.06 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.89 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

