New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

