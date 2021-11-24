Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$92.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.80.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$90.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

