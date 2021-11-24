Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Newscope Capital stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Newscope Capital has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46.

Newscope Capital Company Profile

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

