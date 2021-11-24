Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.28.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.