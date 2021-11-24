NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

NEXTDC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

