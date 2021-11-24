NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

