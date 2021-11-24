Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.67. Nexters shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

Get Nexters alerts:

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.