Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $50.38 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,855.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.38 or 0.07407125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00364907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01053078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00427303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.59 or 0.00444261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,227,517,458 coins and its circulating supply is 8,613,267,458 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

