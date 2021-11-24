Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after buying an additional 675,666 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

