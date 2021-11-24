Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.80

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 1513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

