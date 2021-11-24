Nord/LB Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €88.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.17 ($101.33).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €70.25 ($79.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.42. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

