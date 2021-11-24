Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

