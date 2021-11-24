Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
