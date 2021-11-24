Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

JWN stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

