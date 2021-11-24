Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

