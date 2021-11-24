North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $161.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $557.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 37,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,597. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

