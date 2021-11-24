Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Landec worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landec in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

