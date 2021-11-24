Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NN were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NN by 346.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 179,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NN by 3,993.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NNBR. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

