Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 286,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

