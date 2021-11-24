Northern Trust Corp Has $3.01 Million Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of Luther Burbank worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

