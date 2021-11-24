Northern Trust Corp Has $3.17 Million Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,511 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Aviat Networks worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $350.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

