Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GoHealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 162.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 281,061 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.32. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

