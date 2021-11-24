Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,765 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of WNS worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

