Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON NVT traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The company has a market cap of £109.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.76 ($1.03).
About Northern Venture Trust
