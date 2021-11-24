Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NVT traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The company has a market cap of £109.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.76 ($1.03).

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between Â£2 million ($3.1 million) and Â£10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between Â£10 million ($15.59 million) and Â£30 million ($46.77 million).

