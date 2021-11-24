Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

