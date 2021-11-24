Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average is $367.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

