Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,759.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

