Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

