Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.58% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

