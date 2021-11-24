Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

