NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 37,329 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $281,833.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NG opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.