NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NuCana in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.63 on Monday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

