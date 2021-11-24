Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.