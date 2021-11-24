Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 181,112 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 181,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.44.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

