Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Verastem worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 1,210,376.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 254,179 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $517.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

